MARGARET JEAN HUDSON, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. Margaret retired from Dwight’s Drive-In. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Spencer and Catherine Basenback Spencer; her husband of sixty-five years, Robert Hudson; two sisters, Anna Kat and Mary Lou; and two brothers, Bobby and Jimmy. Margaret is survived by her three children, Robert “Rob” Hudson, Catherine “Cathy” Hudson and Jo Reed, all of Huntington. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Tiffany Hudson, Zack (April) McCoy, Michael Hudson, Kristy Hudson, Meggan Reed; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty; two brothers, Jack and Harry “Fuz.” Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

