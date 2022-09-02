MARGARET KISH FADLEVICH, 97, of Ona, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Loving widow of Joseph M. Fadlevich; loving mom to Mary (Ed) Kittinger, Joe (Roshell) Fadlevich Jr., Steven (Vivian) Fadlevich; loving grandmother to Candace Kittinger, Parrish Kittinger, Katie (Jonny) Gallegos, Michael (Becky) Fadlevich, Brandon Fadlevich, Lisa Silva, Missy Knight; loving great- and great- great-grandmother to several great-grandchildren. Margaret was born May 24, 1925, in Logan, W.Va., to Hungarian parents, Geza and Barbara Kish. Sisters were Helen (Louis) Veres, Elizabeth Kish, Edith (Tom) Mulherin, Rosa Kuhn and brother Albert Kish. Daughter-in-law to Mike and Mary Fadlevich; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathern (Michael) Yurkovich, Mary Fadlevich, Helen (Jack) Sefton. Bobby (Barbara) Fadlevich, Martin (Barbara) Fadlevich, George (Tootsie) Fadlevich and John (Barbara) Fadlevich. Margaret had many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and a lot of friends who were like family that she loved. Margaret was a graduate of Logan High School, worked at American Finance, was an accomplished pianist. She played at weekly services for the Hungarian Reform Church. She met the love of her life at her piano recital. A young Hungarian woman and a young Yugoslavian man later married, began cable vulcanizing of mine cables in their garage and Cable Vulcanizing was born. They taught many the process. They expanded their business into several states. Many years later, Margaret taught Kindergarten children and Joseph taught mining, safety and wielding in schools in Logan County. They were a great team, who brought us up for the Lord, always encouraging, patient, supportive, generous, kind to the family, always full of faith always, and were at all activities that the children and grandchildren were involved in. She and dad had a love that was made in Heaven. We know they are happy and dancing with all the family. We are missing them greatly! Funeral services will be at Milton Presbyterian Church, Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Nancy Wright. Receiving friends 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for visitation. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, consider Milton Presbyterian Church, Little Victories, Salvation Army, St. Jude or the charity of your choice. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
