MARGARET KRISTINE WINKLER, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed into the arms of Jesus, her Savior, on April 26, 2022. She was a beloved member of Trinity Freewill Baptist Church. Margaret, known to most as Maggie, was born January 22, 1947. She awaits her loving husband of 56 years, Floyd L. Winkler; her daughter, Carrie R. Craft (Ian); three grandchildren, Milly, Damian and Megan; three sisters, Roberta C. Copen (Chuck), Joan D. Barker (Robert), Gwen Turner (Terry); one brother, George W. Anderson Jr. (Donna); and a host of other nieces, nephews and family. She was preceded in death by her father, George W. Anderson Sr., and her mother, Nettie Anderson; two brothers, Charles L. Anderson and Cecil B. Anderson; one sister, Aretta J. Rood; one special niece, Tonya R. Anderson (Hannah Tanner); as well as a special brother-in-law, Terry L. Turner.  She was well loved by many who came to see her as Mom, Aunt and Grandmother. If you left her house hungry it was your fault, no mouth went unfed. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jerry Matt. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.    

