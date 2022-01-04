MARGARET L. BAILEY, 92, passed away at Arbors at Gallipolis on December 31, 2021. She was born February 11, 1929, in Lesage, West Virginia, daughter of the late Okey E. Bailey and Anna M. Saul Bailey. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Stiff and Frances Wood, and two brothers, Charles O. Bailey and Bob Bailey. She is survived by one sister, Mary Emma Waugh. Also surviving are nephew, D. Scott (Judy) Bailey, and niece, Barbara Mills, who were raised in the home. Nieces and nephews Phyllis Shelton, Charla Murphy (Todd Fife), Judy (Cliff) Wolfe, Charles H. Waugh, Diana Keeton, Rick (Sue) Waugh, Sharon (Danny) Browning, Jim (Rose) Waugh and Debbie Crenshaw survive. We extend to all great- and great- great-nieces, nephews, their extended families and our friends who feel like our family our appreciation, gratitude and love. Graveside services will be held at Swan Creek Cemetery at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, under the direction of Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Arbors at Gallipolis, 170 Pinecrest Drive, Gallipolis, OH 45631 or your choice of charity in her remembrance. Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.

