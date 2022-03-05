MARGARET LEE COPLEY GILLIAM, 88, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. She was retired from Walmart in South Point, Ohio, with 21 years of service. She was born September 10, 1933, in Kenova, W.Va., daughter of the late Clarence P. and Gladys Johnson Copley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her by husband, Glen Gilliam. She is survived by her children, Steve Gilliam (Mary), Mark Gilliam (Mary), Lisa Campbell and Lori Duty (Mark); grandchildren, Kelli, Shaun, Sean, Zach, Andi, Ryan, Amy, Amanda, Kelly and Kyle, and 14 great-grandchildren; and a loving caregiver, Trish Simpson. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Hospice of Huntington. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
