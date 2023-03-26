Margaret Legg

MARGARET "Peggy" LEGG, 91, of Barboursville, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House with her loving family present on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. She is the widow of Charles (Fred) Legg. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 with Pastor Cindy Yates and Reverend Tom Nolan officiating, at noon at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church, 3602 Auburn Road, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon at the church, with a Celebration of Life afterward in the fellowship hall of the church. Peggy was born in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Towe. She met her husband, Fred Legg, while a senior at Huntington High School and approximately a year and a half after graduating, they were married. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband in 2019. They were married for 68 years. Peggy graduated from Marshall University in 1973. She was a teacher of music education in the Wayne County School system and was Wayne County Middle School Teacher of the Year in 1983-1984. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for women educators. She volunteered at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, and was a docent at the Huntington Museum of Art. She played piano and organ and sang in the choir at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church for many years. She performed with the Huntington Musical Arts Guild and even directed the musical "The Fiddler on the Roof". Fred and Peggy loved to travel to visit family and friends all over the United States. They even traveled overseas with close friends, Mitchell and Melanie Mansour. They also enjoyed having family and friends visit and share meals in their home. She especially enjoyed having family come home and visit for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Peggy will be missed but not forgotten as a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor and friend to many. A gracious and kind-hearted person, Peggy loved to send cards and write letters of encouragement to family and friends. She shared her love of music with many middle school students at Westmoreland Middle School and tried to show them the fun and joy in singing, dancing, playing a musical instrument or finding another outlet for their creativity in the performing arts. She wanted them to know they could seek to express and heal themselves through music. She shared and supported the arts on many levels throughout the community – from her church and Wayne County public schools to the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and the Huntington Museum of Art. She is survived by her four children: Chuck Legg and Pamela Mitchell-Legg, Margaret and Dave Hardy, Beth and Charley Brumfield and Debbie and Keith Vass; grandson Jason (April) Legg; granddaughter, Natalie (Josh) Lindsey; six great-grand-children: Bella, Camille, and Maddox Legg, Haylee, Jadyn and Kace Lindsey; and several cousins and many dear friends. Flowers are appreciated. However, in lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's name may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25701, Westmoreland United Methodist Church, 3602 Auburn Road, Huntington, WV 25704 or a charity of your choice. Flowers may be sent to Reger Funeral Home for the service. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Huntington, and to staff and caregivers at the Village at Riverview in Barboursville for their loving care and support. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
