Margaret Lorraine Triplet Reger

MARGARET LORRAINE TRIPLETT REGER, 86, left this world to be in Heaven with her beloved husband Henry A. Reger, who passed in 2009. Margaret was born January 9, 1937, during the devastating 1937 flood in Huntington, and she died on September 12, 2023. She lived in Lincoln County for three years then moved to Huntington where she remained the rest of her life. She is also preceded in death by her parents Johnny and Alma Hazlett Triplett; her siblings Regina (Doris) Maynard, Jennings (Helen) Triplett, Virginia (Dale) Thompson, Ruth (Paul) McCallister, and Betty Olsen, leaving one surviving brother-in-law, Tom Olson. She was blessed with five children: Mitchell Henry (Rose) Reger, Cynthia (Rich) Moline, Angela (Bruce) Morris, Kirk (Barbara) Reger, and Daina (Kelly) Wood; eight grandchildren: Neal (Anna) Ressler, Sheena (David) Perry, Desirae (Joshua) Johnson, Alexander (Noell) Hamlin, Mackenzie (Zack) Sturgill, Madison (Daniel) Jarrell, Sydney, and Shae Reger; nine great-grandchildren: Claire and Drew Henry Ressler, Regen and Declan Perry, Eloise and Avery Johnson, Jackson, Jonah, and Jovie Sturgill. She was also blessed with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved very much. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Dr. C.J. Adkins. Committal service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at the Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Contributions may be made to the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Rd., Huntington, WV 25701. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.

