Margaret Lou O'Brien Olmstead

MARGARET LOU O'BRIEN WINTZ OLMSTEAD, "Margie" 84, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Margie was born July 17, 1938, in Mason County to Patrick Joeseph O'Brien and Lizzie Waugh O'Brien. She attended Barboursville High School and was a past Cabell County Committee Woman. Margie was a true West Virginian and loved her state. She was a member of Teamsters Union 1199 and she worked at Presbyterian Manor as a dietician. She also loved her flowers and enjoyed working in them. She was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church. Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Oscar Junior Wintz and Frank Olmstead; a granddaughter, Christal Gayle Gibson; a sister, Bonnie Chapman; two brothers, Pat O'Brien and Mike O'Brien and one son-in-law, Gerald Spence. Margie is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Kathy Spence, Cheryl (Michael) Shaw and Robin (Scott) Bailey; three sons and daughters-in-law, Eric (Tammy) Wintz, Scott (Shanna) Wintz and Chris (Cheryl) Wintz; grandchildren Nathan and Matthew Spence, Valerie Sanns, Steven Parker, Todd and Ira "Bubba" Scarberry, Nicholas and Kristyn Wintz, Felix Wintz, Rihanna Wintz and Brittany and Levi Wintz; 14 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; and close friends Sheila Wheeler and Linda Duty. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff and owners of Giovanni's in Westmoreland; to St. Mary's Medical Center and staff; the doctors and staff of Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House and Dr. Eugenia Jarrell. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in Herrenkohl Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Kenova United Methodist Church, 503, 15th St., Kenova, WV 25530 or Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
