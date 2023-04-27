MARGARET LOU O'BRIEN WINTZ OLMSTEAD, 84 of Ceredo died April 22 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a member of Teamsters Union 1199 and worked at Presbyterian Manor as a dietitian. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 29 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial following in Herrenkohl Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 28 at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Kenova United Methodist Church, 503, 15th St., Kenova, WV 25530 or Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. www.rollinsfh.com.

