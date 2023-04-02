Margaret Louise Cremeans
MARGARET LOUISE CREMEANS, 80, of Huntington, WV passed away Wednesday March 22.2023, She was born on September 5, 1942, to the late George and Beatrice Welker. She is survived by her son Rodney (Dora) Cremeans; grandson Aaron (Katie) Cremeans; and the light of her life were her great-grandsons Blaine, Quentin, and Landon Cremeans. Also surviving are siblings Kenneth Welker, Phyllis Harris, Pam Young, and Ace Welker. Preceded in death by brother Linville Welker, and sister Patricia Welch.

