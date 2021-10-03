MARGARET LYNN BREAUX, 77, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday September 21, 2021, in the Nathan Adelson Hospice House in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born on June 15, 1944.
She was preceded in death by her mother Blanche Hite, Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by her father Paul Hite, Huntington, W.Va., and her loving husband Mike Breaux of Las Vegas, Nevada, along with her children Scott Straub (Geneva), Shelley Shell (Todd), grandchildren Jacob Straub, Trey Straub, Blake Shell and Joey Shell, all of Huntington, W.Va. Also surviving are stepsons Michael J Breaux, Prescott Ariz., and Zachary L. Breaux, Gig Harbor, Washington.
She lived life to its fullest and was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing. Renowned for her passion for education, she was a lifelong Honors English teacher until her retirement. She loved her students and they loved her. Countless students continued to reach out to her long after her retirement and she took great joy in seeing those students develop into productive members of society.
During her “retirement,” she assisted the state of Arizona in developing the state’s standard testing procedures for the English section of the state testing requirement. Additionally, with her immense knowledge of the English language, she re-wrote parts of the Jury Instruction Handbook for the State of West Virginia Court System so that the common person could interpret the instructions to be able to make proper decisions during deliberations.
She had a genuine love and concern for nature and animals. She loved the desert landscape and always looked forward to her adventures throughout the southwest. Outgoing and passionate about life, she could be found riding her quad with her husband Mike into the desert sands or playing a round of blackjack at her favorite local hot spot in Vegas. She was doing this until her last day.
She received countless honors as a young woman, becoming the first female in the State of WV to be named Student Body president at Vinson High School, where she graduated. She attended the University of Kentucky and graduated Cum Laude from Marshall Teachers College with a BA in teaching in 1966. She began her teaching career within the Ceredo-Kenova school system. Subsequently, she received her GRI brokerage license and worked with her mother at Galaxy Realty in Huntington.
Eventually she moved out west and worked the real estate markets in California, Nevada, and Arizona until she moved to Vidal, California and once again dove back into her passion for teaching where she taught Honors English at Parker High School in Parker, Arizona, until her retirement. While there, she received the state of Arizona “Teacher of the Year Award” for her exceptional teaching abilities.
Upon retirement, she moved to Las Vegas where she quickly immersed herself into the local Democratic party affiliate and worked as a volunteer to get the vote out in the community. She enjoyed the pace of Las Vegas and all of the activities available to her. She enjoyed her weekly Friday night poker tournaments with their neighbors and adored being so close to the beautiful desert landscape.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life party in her honor in October followed by the spreading of her ashes at one of her favorite spots near Vidal, California. She wanted all of her friends and family to celebrate her life instead of mourning her death. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to any local animal shelter or domestic abuse shelter of your choosing. The family would like to thank the Nathan Adelson Hospice House for their amazing support and care during her final days. McDermott’s Funeral Home in Las Vegas is handling the arrangements. www.mcdermottfuneralservice.com.