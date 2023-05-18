Margaret Morgan

MARGARET JEAN MORGAN, 90 of Huntington, W.Va., went to her heavenly home where she joined her parents, siblings and beloved husband of 60 years, Robert, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She was born July 7, 1932, in Avella, Pa., daughter of the late Alexander and Janet Miller Richardson. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Sharon and Cathy; grandchildren Tracy, Niles (Heidi), Emily; and great-grandchildren Jake and Gracie; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a brief funeral service conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary & Cremation Services, Huntington, W.Va. There will be no visitation and burial will be private in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GARY L. WEBB JR., 37 of Mount Vernon, Ohio, formerly of Milton, son of Gary L. Webb Sr. and …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.