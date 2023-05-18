Margaret Morgan
MARGARET JEAN MORGAN, 90 of Huntington, W.Va., went to her heavenly home where she joined her parents, siblings and beloved husband of 60 years, Robert, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She was born July 7, 1932, in Avella, Pa., daughter of the late Alexander and Janet Miller Richardson. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Sharon and Cathy; grandchildren Tracy, Niles (Heidi), Emily; and great-grandchildren Jake and Gracie; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a brief funeral service conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary & Cremation Services, Huntington, W.Va. There will be no visitation and burial will be private in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

