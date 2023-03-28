Margaret Nadine Brickey
SYSTEM

MARGARET "NADINE" BRICKEY passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at The Village at Riverview Senior Living Community in Barboursville, W.Va. She was 84 years old. She was born October 13, 1938, at Lundale, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joseph H. Bailey and Ella Mae Bailey Scites. Nadine was preceded in death by her husband Harold "Gene" Brickey, as well as sisters Bethel Scites and Leatha Stumbo; sisters-in-law Marge and Charolene Bailey; brothers Shelly, Ray, Gene, "Buddy" and Roger; brothers-in-law Hullett Scites, "Tootsie" Stumbo, and Frank Mount. She is survived by one sister, Ruth Mount and two sisters-in-law, Sharon Bailey and Glennis Bailey. Nadine is also survived by one son, Rick (Denise) Nida; stepchildren Jeff, Jay (Danette), Jennifer, Jadine, and Jon Brickey. She had sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren with one on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Nadine faithfully attended The Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church and was retired from Columbia Paint Corporation. Funeral services will be conducted by her Pastor, Phillip Warren at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral with burial in Forest Memorial Park in Milton, W.Va. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at The Village at Riverview for the genuine loving care they gave Mom for the last three and a half years while she made her home there. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you