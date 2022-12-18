Margaret Ruth Somerville
SYSTEM

MARGARET RUTH "Peg" SOMERVILLE, 97, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born on December 14, 1925 at West View, Pa., a daughter of the late Campbell and Caroline Hendry Witherspoon. In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her companion, John D. Fafata; an infant daughter, Susan Somerville; daughter, Mary Lieberman; sister, Nora Murdock; and three brothers: Eric, Tom and Cam Witherspoon. Survivors include three sons: Mark Somerville and wife Carol of Arroyo Grande, Calif., Charles "Cam" Somerville and wife Chan of Huntington, and Eric Somerville of Maricopa, Ariz.; seven grandchildren: Bryan, Scott, Kyle, Gregory, Evan, Maëlla and Aedan; one great-granddaughter, Mary; and another great-granddaughter on the way; several nieces, nephews, additional family and friends too numerous to mention. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Beard Mortuary is honored to serve the Somerville family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you