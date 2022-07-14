MARGARET SUE KEENAN, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., entered through Heaven's gate, Monday, July 11, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service immediately following. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Margaret was born December 5, 1941, in Logan, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Denver and Gladys Peyton Combs, whom she loved and respected very much. She attended Man High School and Marshall University where she graduated with a master's degree in education and spent over 30 years as an educator in the Cabell County School System. She was a member of Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, Barboursville, W.Va., since 1963 and served as an Elder of the church. Margaret was proud of her career and absolutely loved every single student and they too, loved her. Very often former students would approach to share with her their memories and the impact she had on their lives. One student, whom had multiple deployments overseas, remembered that because she had taught him to sew, he was able to pass along a particular stitch to every soldier under his command that they would use for the rest of their lives. Margaret loved social gatherings, never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. She loved to play golf, bridge, and to travel where she frequented Punta Cana, Jamaica and Mexico. Family was the center of her life, and she deeply loved her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. She never missed a birthday and would call to sing "happy birthday" to everyone, every year, without fail. She also loved to cook and always added a little extra love to every dish. She is survived by her children, Gregory Jones (Toni) of Ona, W.Va., Stephanie Carman (Bradley) of Marietta, Ohio, and Brian Jones (Allison) of Wellington, Fla.; grandchildren Hailey Newell (Tyler), Hayden Carman, Madison Jones, Isaiah Jones, Austin Jones and Grant Jones; her partner of 20 years, John Cooke; and a network of very special friends. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
