MARGIE BEATRICE FUGATE, 94, of Ona, formerly of Barboursville, widow of Elvin Handley Fugate, died March 17 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. She was a retired licensed practical nurse with St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. March 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

