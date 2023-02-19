Margo Jane Fotos
SYSTEM

MARGO JANE FOTOS died on February 13, 2023, in Coinjock, North Carolina. She was born on January 22, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael A. Fotos Jr. and Barbara Jane C. Fotos. She is survived by her mother, brother Michael A. Fotos III, her sister-in-law, Claudia Lindsey and her niece, Katherine. She graduated from Huntington East High School in 1973 as valedictorian of her class with recognized academic honors and her many extracurricular activities, including being an East High Majorette and a member of the Lads and Lassies singing group. She was also an active member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and a leader in its Youth Fellowship. Margo attended the University of Kentucky and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Marshall University in 1977 and graduated from West Virginia University School of Pharmacy in 1979. After graduation, Margo moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina where she worked as a pharmacist for more than four decades. She served in several different communities and especially enjoyed her time working for independent small-town pharmacies. She finished her career at Albemarle Hospital Foundation Community Care Clinic in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She loved her friends, her family, her co-workers and living in the Outer Banks near the beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her father's name can be made to the Foundation for the Tri-State Community Central City Educational Fund, P.O. Box 7932, Huntington, WV 25779 or to the Jane C. Fotos Nursing Doctoral Scholarship Fund at Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you