MARGOT E. LOCKHART, 91, of Huntington, wife of Robert L. Lockhart, died Jan. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne County. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
