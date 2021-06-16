MARGUERITE ELIZABETH FRANKLIN, 99, of Canton, Ga., formerly of Huntington, widow of Rev. Thurman Carter Franklin, died Jan. 26 in Canton Nursing Center. She was a former saleswoman for Singer Sewing Machines and had an alteration business. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 19 at the Tenth Avenue Church of God.  Inurnment will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you