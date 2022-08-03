MARIAM KASSIS HADDAD, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully Saturday July 30, 2022. Mariam was born May 1929 in Khiam, Lebanon. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband (Hanna), eight siblings, and two granddaughters, Sarah Saad and Maggie Haddad.
She is survived by her five children Ghassan (Vera) Haddad, Ghattas (Yola) Haddad, Souad (William) Moujaes, Jihad (Julian) Saad, and Ziad (Sylvie) Haddad; 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 1 Woodhaven Drive. The family will receive extended family and friends from 10 a.m. to noon, with funeral services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in memory of Mariam. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who helped support and care for her throughout the last year. Specifically, the Hospice nurses (Christie) and family friends Mary Rahall and Jeanne Adkins. She loved you all very much and we cannot thank you enough for your love and support in caring for Mariam. Mariam overcame many tribulations in her life, she will be remembered as a strong, resilient daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
MARIAM HADDAD, 93, of Huntington died Saturday, July 30. Funeral service will be at noon Aug…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.