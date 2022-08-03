Mariam Kassis Haddad
MARIAM KASSIS HADDAD, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully Saturday July 30, 2022. Mariam was born May 1929 in Khiam, Lebanon. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband (Hanna), eight siblings, and two granddaughters, Sarah Saad and Maggie Haddad.

She is survived by her five children Ghassan (Vera) Haddad, Ghattas (Yola) Haddad, Souad (William) Moujaes, Jihad (Julian) Saad, and Ziad (Sylvie) Haddad; 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

