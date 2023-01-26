Marian Sue Anderson Compton
MARIAN "SUE" ANDERSON COMPTON, 91 of Kannapolis, N.C., and formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born on December 28, 1931, in West Virginia to the late Herbert and Crystal Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence "Reg" Compton, her son-in-law John Bentley and her brother George Anderson. Sue spent her career as a billing coder for the VA Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. She dearly loved her family and cherishing spending time with her children and grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory include her son David (Terri) Compton; daughter Teresa Sue Bentley; three grandchildren, Michelle Compton, Jon Ryan Bentley, and Christy Compton, and three great-grandchildren, Asa, Magnolia, and Aidan. Graveside funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.

