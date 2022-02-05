MARIANNA MUSKERA WAUER, 82, of Huntington, widow of Michael Wauer, died Jan. 11 at Huntington Health and Rehab. Memorial service for noon Saturday, February 5, at Fellowship Baptist Church is canceled and will be rescheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

