MARIANNE M. RAY, 80 of Huntington, passed away December 7, 2022. A memorial service will be held by Rev. Parrish Bridges at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Marianne was the daughter of the late Bill and Irma Moos. She is survived by her son, Bill and wife Beth and her grandchildren, Philip, Andrew, Abigail, Kasia and Evelyn. Also surviving are her sister, Janet Wysong and husband Bill of Redondo Beach, Calif., and a cousin, Roger Snowdon and wife Lynn of Indianapolis, Ind. Marianne was a graduate of Huntington High School and Miami University (Oxford, Ohio). She had worked at the local Red Cross Chapter and Blood Center as Director of the Office of Volunteers. During the 90's, she worked at the Marshall University H.E.L.P. program and the Marshall Newman Center. In 1999 she began work at Project Hope Huntington Coalition for the Homeless and the City Mission as an adult education specialist. She retired in 2008. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for most of her life; she taught Sunday School, circle and small group Bible studies, was active in The Crossing Service and co-led an exercise class. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Huntington. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

