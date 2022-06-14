Marianne Richardson Brewster

MARIANNE RICHARDSON BREWSTER, 79, went to her heavenly home Tuesday night, June 7, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born October 2, 1942, in Marlinton, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Jack Richardson and Vivian Musgrave Richardson. Marianne attended Greenbrier College for Women and graduated from WVU with a degree in speech pathology. Marianne was a devoted mother, grandmother and soulmate. Her passions were family, friendship and conversation. She ran for U.S. Congress twice and came within two-percentage points of defeating incumbent Nick Joe Rahall in a historical 1990 race. She moved to Arlington, Va., when President George H.W. Bush appointed her to an OSHA position. After a series of health issues, she moved back to Lewisburg in 2002. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Richardson. Left to celebrate her memory, husband Jerry Laufer; daughter Anne Brewster of Alexandria, Va.; son-in-law Robert Rayome of Alexandria, Va.; son Chris Brewster of Los Angeles, Ca.; sister Jacqueline R. Bennett of Lewisburg, W.Va.; brothers Dr. Tom Richardson of Bluefield, W.Va., and C.J. Richardson of Vienna, Va.; three grandchildren, Barclay, Kendall and Travis Rayome; and several nieces and nephews. On Saturday, June 18, 2022, a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, W.Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Greenbrier County Humane Society (www.greenbrierhumane.org). Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

