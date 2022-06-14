MARIANNE RICHARDSON BREWSTER, 79, went to her heavenly home Tuesday night, June 7, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born October 2, 1942, in Marlinton, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Jack Richardson and Vivian Musgrave Richardson. Marianne attended Greenbrier College for Women and graduated from WVU with a degree in speech pathology. Marianne was a devoted mother, grandmother and soulmate. Her passions were family, friendship and conversation. She ran for U.S. Congress twice and came within two-percentage points of defeating incumbent Nick Joe Rahall in a historical 1990 race. She moved to Arlington, Va., when President George H.W. Bush appointed her to an OSHA position. After a series of health issues, she moved back to Lewisburg in 2002. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Richardson. Left to celebrate her memory, husband Jerry Laufer; daughter Anne Brewster of Alexandria, Va.; son-in-law Robert Rayome of Alexandria, Va.; son Chris Brewster of Los Angeles, Ca.; sister Jacqueline R. Bennett of Lewisburg, W.Va.; brothers Dr. Tom Richardson of Bluefield, W.Va., and C.J. Richardson of Vienna, Va.; three grandchildren, Barclay, Kendall and Travis Rayome; and several nieces and nephews. On Saturday, June 18, 2022, a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, W.Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Greenbrier County Humane Society (www.greenbrierhumane.org). Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- W.Va.’s 50-50 custody law now in effect
- BUSINESS BEAT: New FoodFair Supermarket opens in Milton
- Michael Maddox
- Artist known for regional portraits, landscapes dies
- Cabell County, municipalities set trick-or-treat for Halloween
- Chuck Landon: Build new MU baseball stadium -- now
- William L. Redd
- Gary Lee Bunn
- David Brett Brownfield
- Chuck Landon: New MU cagers raising eyebrows
Collections
- Photos: Rainbow Formal at the Memorial Student Center
- Photos: Kitten Yoga Class at Studio 8
- Photos: KidsFest concludes with dance party at Pullman
- Photos: 31st annual Old Central City Days
- Photos: Inaugural KidsFest Cardboard Boat Race
- Photos: Art in the Park
- Photos; North-South Football Classic Media Day
- Photos: Marshall Football conducts one-day camp
- Photos: Marshall Soccer Day Camp
- Photos: American Countess Riverboat