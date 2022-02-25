MARIE ADKINS, 83, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, due to COVID-19. She was born April 10, 1938, in Wayne, a daughter of the late Jonah and Dora Gilkerson. Her husband, Lowell Richard Adkins, also preceded her in death, along with 11 brothers and sisters, Esta Adkins, James Gilkerson, Thelma Davis, Jay Gilkerson, Ada Gilkerson, Virginia Mae Bradshaw, Rose Adkins, Jonah Gilkerson Jr., Lillian Dillon, Betty Lucile Adkins and Billy Gilkerson; and a half-brother, Sterling Gilkerson. Marie was a member of Booton-Millers Fork Church and attended Wayne Church of Christ. Survivors include her daughter, Janet Ferguson and her husband Todd; one granddaughter, Amy Shoemaker and her husband Gregory; three great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Savannah and Harrison, all of Wayne; one sister, Dilla Coleman of Barboursville, W.Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregivers Ruth Crowe and Bonnie Pelfrey, as well as Kacey Smith and the staff of Kindred at Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Ronnie Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you