MARIE ASBURY (1922-2021) was 98 years young when her earthly life ended on February 12, 2021.
She spent her early years in Detroit, Michigan, as the daughter of Orville and Melva Haskins, then moved to Huntington, W.Va., where she met and married Elmer Asbury on December 25, 1938. She was always honored to be part of the Mose and Minnie Asbury clan of Wayne, W.Va. She attended Marshall University and earned her Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Elementary Education, as well as a lifetime Principal’s Certificate. While Elmer was serving as an Infantryman in WWII, she taught several one-room schools, including Locust Knob, Mills Chapel and Lower Lynn. Following Elmer’s return home as a war hero, Marie went on to teach at Westmoreland, Lower and Upper Heath, Washington, Johnston, Peyton, Cabell and Monroe Elementary. Her areas of specialization included teaching basic reading, writing and math skills to first- and second-grade children. She was a featured educator in the opening of the one-room schoolhouse on Marshall University’s campus in 1995, was nominated for Educator of the Year and was a featured teacher in the book, “Uphill Both Ways,” by Robert Thompson.
As Marie taught school, Elmer worked for the VA Hospital and ultimately started his own company, Sherwood Realty. She joined her husband in developing two residential communities in the area: Dunrovin Estates in Wayne and Wellwerth Gardens in Huntington, so that affordable housing could be available to all. She retired from Cabell County Schools after 38 years of teaching to enjoy spending time in Florida. Her hobbies included singing, planting flowers, feeding the birds and helping others. She was never too tired to listen to a friend.
Following her husband’s death in 1999, she became involved as a volunteer at The VA Hospital, working in Medical Supplies. She was a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church, where she often sang in the choir and worked tirelessly in the library. She had many special people in her life that made it sweeter, including David and Karen Curnutte, Rita Gayheart, Pam Goldcamp and Gerald Wyatt. In addition, she received excellent medical care from Dr. Kevin Yingling, Dr. Ralph Stevens and the dedicated staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Elmer and Marie Asbury had two daughters: Carol Steiner (Danny Green) and Nancy Nornhold (Tom) of Huntington, W.Va. In addition, they have two grandchildren, Troy Steiner and Meredith Steiner, and one great-granddaughter, Shealee Kersey. One of her favorite people passed away in 2012, Dr. Terrence Steiner, who always brought a smile to her face with his colorful stories. Education was very important to Elmer and Marie, as they put their daughters and grandson through Marshall University and their granddaughter through Huntington Junior College. Marie and her daughters have been involved in public education over 100 years: Marie in Elementary Education, Carol in Elementary Education and Nancy in Special Education/Music Therapy.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 17, at 2 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home on Adams Avenue in Huntington, W.Va. The visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. before the funeral, and guests will have two options: to drive through to sign the register or to sign the register in the Chapel. The funeral itself will also provide two options: to attend in person in the Chapel, while wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, or by viewing the funeral as it is livestreamed. Flowers will be appreciated or a donation may be made to one of her favorite causes: St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana, or The Elmer and Marie Asbury Educational Scholarship at Marshall University.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.