MARIE BESS McCOMAS, 82, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Saturday, December 17, 2022.
She was born January 3, 1940, in Branchland, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clyde and Carrie Bess. We have lost a dearly beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis McComas, and her son, Bo McComas.
She is survived by her three daughters, Bess Jeffrey, Rae Ritter, Rea (Steve) Pay, and her bonus daughter, Bonnie Sparks. She leaves behind one brother, Clyde "Boot" Bess. Her grandchildren will greatly miss their Memaw; Sarah, Audrey and Andrea McComas, Nathan Jeffrey, Meghan Ritter, Mac Pay and one great-grandchild who is on the way. Aunt Rea will also be missed by her nieces and nephews, Jamie (Cathy), Shawn (Melanie), Amy (Jim), Lora, Rick (Debbie), Vicki, Letha and Luke (Stephanie).
Marie was generous beyond measure, a best friend to many, and those lucky enough to know her had a confidant for life. Her family and friends will tremendously miss her infectious smile and wit.
Marie was a member of Hamlin United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, with Marie's nephew, Pastor Luke Bess, officiating at Handley Funeral Home in Hamlin, W.Va.
Visitation hours will start at 12:30 p.m. and the burial will follow in Harveys Creek Cemetery in Hamlin, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Hamlin United Methodist Church.
