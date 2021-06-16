MARILYN FOX, 69, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. Marilyn was born in Spring Hill, West Virginia, and grew up in Dunbar, West Virginia. She attended Dunbar High School and went on to get her Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. She served as the Director of Student Services of Marshall University’s School of Nursing for many years and enjoyed her time helping students navigate their educational and career paths. She recently retired to spend time with her grandkids and travel. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, James. She is survived by her son, James (Misti), and her daughter, Melissa (Nathan), her brothers, Lonnie, David and Philip, as well as her four grandchildren, Gabriel, Elisabeth, Pierce and Emerson. She requested no funeral or service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Duke Gyn-Oncology, Duke Hospital, DUMC Box 3079, Durham, NC 27710. She will be missed.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you