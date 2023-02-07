MARILYN GAIL BURNS, 63 of West Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of Robert Burns, died Feb. 5 at home. She retired from The American Foundation for the Blind. Honoring her wishes there will be a private graveside service for family at 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Bias-Eplin Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is directing arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you