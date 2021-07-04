MARION JOAN McCRAY, 90, entered her heavenly home on June 24, 2021, at Wellstar Tranquility in Marietta, Georgia. She was born January 18, 1931, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to the late Walter and Nellie Freeman.
Marion grew up in Mahan, West Virginia, where her father worked in her family’s coal mine. On May 21, 1965, she married H. Thomas McCray, and they spent 48 loving years together before his passing.
Marion grew up in faith and held her relationship with the Lord very close to her heart. This was evident in all aspects of her life. She was a faithful member of the Highlawn Presbyterian Church since 1973. In addition, she served as Secretary of the Church for a period of time. She was an integral part of Highlawn Presbyterian for many years before and after the death of her beloved Tom.
Marion was the manager of the former Cabell County School Employees Federal Credit Union, now Universal FCU, for 20 years. She was responsible for many more years of growth and success. She considered the Credit Union not just a job but a big part of her Christian Ministry. She always considered the dignity and feelings of her members. The Golden Rule was her management style.
After retirement, part of her ministry was the “Bread Ministry.” When new members were welcomed into Highlawn Presbyterian Church, they received a loaf of Marion’s homemade bread. In her book, bread was Love.
Along with her parents and husband (Tom), she is preceded in death by her brother, Phil Freeman, and sister, Betty Summers.
Marion is survived by her daughters, Jan Venoy, Jenny Walton and Paula Siciliano; grandchildren, Andrea (Butch) Swoop, Jonathan Venoy, Allison Venoy, Christina Siciliano and Kathleen Siciliano; great-grandchildren, Grayson Swoop, Sebastian Swoop and Finley Venoy. Our family has been very blessed to have Denny Thompson, Clara Alice (Todd), Katie, Ashley, Paxton, Lakin and Kitty in our lives. Marion loved and always recognized them as part of her family.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Highlawn Presbytarian Church with Pastor R. Jackson Haga officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marion McCray’s name to Samaritan’s Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/marion-mccray-huntington-wv/.
