MARJORIE C. TURNER, 92, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Heritage Center. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Tim Porter on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at noon at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Burial will follow. Marjorie was born on May 12, 1930, in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Herbert Chilton and Margurite Theresa Donahue Whitman. She was an LPN for 36 years at Guthrie Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Turner; daughter Barbara Sprague; and sister Barbara (Harold) Mays. She is survived by her daughters, Christina (Roger) Pierce and Theresa (Jim) Chapman; five grandchildren, Mary Chapman, Roni Sprague, Elizabeth Sprague, Seth (Tori) Pierce, and Chandler Pierce; one great-grandchild, Presley Pierce; and one nephew, Michael (Donna) Mays. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
