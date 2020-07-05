MARJORIE DAWN CAZAD, 44, of Huntington, mother of Jacob and Destiny Cazad, died June 28 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a clerk at Clark’s Pump and Shop. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
