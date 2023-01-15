MARJORIE ELLEN PARSONS QUEEN, 75 of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted noon Monday, January 16, 2023 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Michael Dillon and Brother Randy May. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. She was born August 18, 1947 in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ballard and Esta Lee Epling Parsons. Marjorie was a retired billing clerk for Marshall University Physicians & Surgeons and attended Harmony Freewill Baptist Church. Her son, Shane Howard Queen, preceded her in death, along with a half-brother, James Moss Parsons. Survivors include her daughter, Missy Queen Perry and husband, Scott of Wayne, W.Va.; a sister, Mary Susan Marshall and husband, Gary of Clarkston, Mich.; two grandchildren, Savannah Perry Lane and husband, Tommy of Pendleton, Ore., Nick Perry of Wayne, W.Va.; two nieces, Tandem Marshall Graves and Pate Parsons Mount; the father of her children, Howard Queen; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Nurses and staff at Hospice of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington.
