MARK ALAN JENKINS 1956-2022. Age 66. Mark Jenkins, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, lost his life in a car accident on Oct. 8, 2022. Mark was born July 12, 1956, to Alex Jerome and Jewel Maxine McComas Jenkins in Huntington, W.Va. He graduated from Huntington East HS and from Marshall University with a BS in marketing. Mark served in the USAF from 1975-1979 at stations in Germany and Myrtle Beach, S.C. For 35 years he worked in marketing for GM-Chevrolet. Mark was an avid HERD and White Sox sports fan, a lover of music, his dogs, fly-fishing and hunting, but family and friends came first in his heart. Predeceased by his parents, Mark is survived by his wife Nancy Belli Jenkins of Naperville, and two sons, David (Chaslin) Jenkins of Royal Oak, Mich., and Kyle Jenkins of Chicago, Ill.; 3 grandchildren: Emory Harmon, Alana and Bastian Jenkins of Royal Oak; 3 sisters: Linda (Tim) Clagg of Milton, Ga., Pamela (Julio) Diaz of Tulsa, Okla., and Paula (Steve) Cook of Huntington, W.Va.; a large extended family; and many treasured friends, especially childhood best buddy Joe Cremeans of Cincinnati, Ohio. A memorial service will be held March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., CST, at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville, IL, 60564. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., preceding the service. A private graveside service will be held later in Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Marshall University Foundation, Inc., Huntington, WV. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bizzle's BBQ fills niche with wood-smoked fare
- WV businesswomen see company gain national recognition
- Chuck Landon: How do I say good-bye?
- Marshall looks to fill leadership positions this year
- Lovely a good-looking player for South Point
- Hazel Marie Elam
- South Gallia girls make history on basketball court
- Nonstop air service from Charleston to Orlando, Myrtle Beach to end in May
- Boys basketball sectional semifinals: Midland makes it 'one of those games'
- America's Best Restaurants films episode at Savannah's Bistro
Collections
- Photos: At Last! The Return of the Museum Ball
- Photos: Huntington wins sectional championship
- Photos: WV State High School Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Wayne advances to state tournament with 53-27 win over Winfield
- Photos: America's Best Restaurants visits Savannah's Bistro
- Photos: Burlington Black History Bus Tour
- Photos: Neurodiversity Alliance kick-off at Marshall University
- Photos: Guyandotte Neighborhood Association packages PPE for first responders
- Photos: Class AAAA, Region IV co-final, Spring Valley vs. Parkersburg