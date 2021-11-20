MARK ALLEN ROTEN, 53, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born February 10, 1968, son of the late Robert Lee and Barbara Sue Roten. Mark was a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Tina Grace Marlow. Survivors include three nieces, Jessica Renee Cluff (John) of Huntington, Kristie Denee Wheeler of Huntington, Mara Sue Roten of Georgia; one nephew, Jeremy Robert Roten of Arizona; one brother, Gary Robert Roten of Temple, Ga. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. 

