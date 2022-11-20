Mark Alvis Christian
MARK ALVIS CHRISTIAN, 50, of Largo, Fla., went into the arms of Jesus November 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa, Fla. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at the 20th Street Baptist Church in Kenova, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mark was born November 26, 1971 in Huntington, W.Va., a son of John and Barbara Walker Christian. Mark graduated from C-K High School and Marshall University with a BS Degree in Biology. Mark was the Chairman of the Science Department at North Side Christian School where he taught Chemistry in St. Petersburg, Fla. His faculty and students loved him very much. He attended Suncoast Community Church in Largo, Fla. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents Walter and Missouri Walker, Homer and Tennie Christian; aunt, Mary; and uncles, Greg and Ronnie Walker. In addition to his parents Mark is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Lynn Thomas Christian, and step-son, Talmadge Callihan (Brittany). He is also survived by brothers: John A. Christian (June), Brian Christian (Melissa), Matthew Christian (Quintessence); nieces, Katie and Holley Christian; and two step-grandchildren, Taj and Soren Callihan. He is also survived by aunts and uncles: Rita Harney (Bob), Ray Walker (Debbie), Alfreda Chafin (Bob), Jeri Walker, and Gladys Hamer, who loved Mark and a host of family and friends. Finally, the family wants to thank the staff and students at North Side Christian School for their love and support. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va., is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

