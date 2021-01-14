MARK ANTHONY FINNELL, age 55, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 10, 2021. He was born on June 24, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va. Welcomed Home by his parents, Gary Dale Finnell and Sharon Kay (Dave) Finnell Fiber. Mark leaves behind his loving family, wife, Lisa Georges Finnell, children, Javlin (Sean Heery) Finnell, Ryan (Carmen Blankenship) Finnell and Sara (Denver) Finnell Lightner; grandchildren, Anthony and Jaxon Finnell and Darby Lightner; sister, Sherry (Dwayne) McPherson. For full obituary and service information, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

