Mark Anthony Legg Sr.
SYSTEM

MARK ANTHONY LEGG SR., 55, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly and went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Harry Tyree. Burial will be in Neal Cemetery, Milton. He was born October 22, 1967, in Huntington, a son of James Edward Legg and the late Donna Marie Baker Legg. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Faith Ann Prince; brother, Roger Sexton; and granddaughter, Alannah. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Katrina Faith Powell Legg; three daughters: Donna Legg, Kendra Prince, and Ashley Colegrove (Josh); four sons: Jeffrey Cron (Laura), Mark Legg Jr., Keith Prince (Kendra) and Wesley Williams; one sister, Kathy Baker Hall; two brothers, John Legg (Kim) and James Legg Jr. (Lisa); fifteen grandchildren: Adelyn, Evan, Aaliyah, Mason, Emilee, Luna, Savannah, Amelia, Dylan, Maddison, Kaylee, Kaitlyn, Kallie, Charlie, and Coraline; father-in-law, Donald Powell; mother-in-law, Emma Powell; sisters-in-law: Sharon Sexton, Barbara Storms (Keith), Jane Warren (Brian), and Melissa Barefoot (Michael); a host of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Angela Hall-Meuwsen from South Africa. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you