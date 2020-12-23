MARK DUANE MIDKIFF, 53, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Eva Mae Midkiff, died Dec. 22. He was a school bus driver and mechanic for the Lincoln County Board of Education. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 26 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Midkiff Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service.

