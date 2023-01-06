Mark Edward Maddox
MARK EDWARD MADDOX, 63, of Wayne County, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 2, 2023. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Mark was born January 9, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Patricia Alice McCallister Maddox and Jim Maddox. He was a 1977 graduate of Buffalo High School. He was competitive and enjoyed winning, he was a multiple time state champion runner. He was a free-spirited individual that loved life and never met a stranger. Mark was the crazy uncle that the kids could never get enough of. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother Michael Maddox. In addition to his father, he is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Gregg (Libbia), Jeff (Brenda) and Scott (Chaundra) and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Maddox Cancer Sux Memorial Scholarship on Facebook. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

