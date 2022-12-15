MARK KEVIN WHITT, 65 passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. Mark was born in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Willard and June Ritchie Whitt on November 23, 1957. Visitation for Mark will be from 10 a.m. to 11 am. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Milward - Man O'War located at 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. To share a remembrance of Mark or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com.

