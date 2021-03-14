MARK “RANDY” RANDALL CHAFFIN, 62, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Randy was the head of maintenance for E&E Management for five years. Randy was born on December 17, 1958, in Huntington, to the late Emanuel T. and Grace Fizer Chaffin. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mitzi Chaffin; daughter, Olivia (Adam) Mathis; grandchildren, Riley, Mackenzie and Lilly Mathis, all of West Hamlin, W.Va.; two sisters, Judy Sipple, Debbie Dunn of Huntington; one brother, Dave Chaffin of Huntington; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. Friends may call from 3 until 5 p.m. on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

