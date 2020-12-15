MARK RICHARD HANNA, known to his friends as “Cowboy,” age 60 of Lesage, W.Va., and husband of Deborah Hanna, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, in the comfort of his home in his favorite recliner. He was born January 30, 1960, in Cabell County to the late Bill Richard and Norma Jean Ramey Hanna of Huntington who survives. He grew up in Huntington with his older brother, Robbie (Lisa) Hanna, and younger sister, Tonya Hanna (Phillip) Lawhon. In 1978 he graduated from Barboursville High School where he played football and ran track, and he began a more than 40-year career in the family business, Aaron’s Products. That same year, he married the late Karen Erwin. They had two children, a daughter, Erika Hanna Ryder of Barboursville, W.Va., and a son, Ryan Hanna (Sarah) of Lesage, W.Va. In 1999, he married Deborah Billups Hanna and welcomed her two daughters, Marissa Slack Yingling (Chaz) of Louisville, Ky., and Kaitlyn Slack-Hanna of Pittsburgh, Pa., into his family. Mark was incredibly blessed to have and to love nine grandchildren, Nash Ryder (16), Braylen Ryder (14), MaKenna Ryder (13), Landon Hanna (14), MaKenzie Hanna (12), Andrea Holland (14), Kennedi Carey (7), Kassidy Carey (5), and Mariemma Yingling (2 weeks). Mark was also loved by his nieces and nephews Kristi Seals (Billy), Greg Hanna, Christian Hanna, Anthony Lawhon, Aaron Lawhon (Courtney) and Adam Lawhon, as well as his great-nieces and nephews. Mark touched the lives of many through his caring heart, joking spirit and desire to live a simple life. He was fortunate to have friendships that lasted decades and friends who were like family. He spent most of his years playing or coaching sports, as well as cheering on those he loved as he watched them play. Mark also enjoyed amateur rodeo and attempted boxing, which made for good stories. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially in Dolly Sods, W.Va., his favorite place where the Hanna family vacationed since he was an adolescent. The significance of Dolly Sods has been shared through stories and experiences with new generations in the Hanna family, including his children and grandchildren. In the spring, the family will take him back to his favorite spot on the mountain, not far from where he married his wife Debbie. An avid Titans fan, Mark began supporting the franchise as a teen when they were the Houston Oilers because their head coach wore a cowboy hat that he would remove when playing indoors. Mark enjoyed sharing his love (and sometimes hate) for the Titans with his family, which led to more Titans fans. He watched most games with fellow fans who yelled along with him. To honor the man in the cowboy hat and boots, visitation will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, on Wednesday December 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. Following visitation, Mike Chapman will conduct the service at 6 p.m. The family asks that attendees wear masks and socially distance and have reserved several rooms to ensure everyone’s safety while celebrating Mark’s life. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Mark and his passion for playing and coaching sports and supporting youth sports, the family is asking that donations be sent to Cabell Midland High School (2300 US-60 Ona, WV 25545) and Huntington High School athletic departments (1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV 25701). Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
