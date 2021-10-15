MARK RICHMOND, of Hamlin, W.Va., was born July 31, 1964. He passed away from this life October 13, 2021, at the age of Fifty-Seven years, two months and thirteen days. He was the only child of Mary and Dennis Richmond. He was a generous and loving soul and would do whatever he could to help his family and friends. Those dear who passed before him include his mother, Mary; uncles, Otha and Paul Roush; both sets of grandparents, along with many more. We who remain to mourn is his father, Dennis Richmond; children, Rachel Pullen Boster and Andrew Richmond; dear grandchildren, Delaney and Dawson; aunts, Donna Roush, Leah Plumley and Lucy Dailey; uncles, Danny Plumley, John Roush, Homer Roush Jr. and Herskel Dailey; and cousins, Christina Roush, Sarah Plumley Terry, Danny Plumley Jr., Yvonne Ginn, Maria Bryant, John Roush Jr., Diana Smith, Gabe Roush, Jeanetta Chapman, Corey Roush, Joey Roush and Matthew Roush. There is a host of more family that will love him always. There will be a private family service with Rev. Robert Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Long Rest Cemetery, West Virginia. Your life made us better people. Until we meet again. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
