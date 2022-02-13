MARK SCOTT MCCLURE, 72, of Frisco, Texas, died unexpectedly on January 27, 2022. Mark was born September 16, 1949 (his parents’ third wedding anniversary), in Huntington. He was the eldest child of the late George T. McClure and Dorothy (Pryor) McClure of Huntington. He attended Gallaher Elementary, Beverly Hills Junior High and Huntington East High School. Mark was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and a member of The Acapella Choir and Tam-O-Shanters in high school. He played First Base for “Camden Park” at League Six, Little League. A member of Johnson Memorial Methodist Church, he was active in choir and MYF. Mark graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Business Administration and Marketing. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and ROTC. After college, he joined the Army Reserves. Like most young men of his day, Mark worked various summer jobs. He worked the counter at BBF (Burger Boy Food-O-Rama), was a grinder at ACF (American Car and Foundry) and one summer he and a friend tried laying railroad ties and track because they heard it paid well. (It lasted about two weeks). With his parents’ permission, he worked for The Southwestern Company selling Webster’s Dictionaries door to door in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He discovered that he was good at it. He surpassed quotas and found that he liked selling. In 1973, he married Susanne Gold of Kenova. Mark was employed as a salesman for Lever Brothers for many years. He won honors and awards for his salesmanship. He and Susie moved from place to place with the company. They settled in Plano, Texas. Lever Brothers morphed into Unilever and Mark moved to Van den Bergh Foods, a branch of that corporation. After leaving there, he once again began selling door to door with SSD Security Systems and then elevated to corporate/business sales. Mark completed his service obligation with the United States Army Reserves as rank of Captain. He attended Stonebriar Community Church. Mark is survived by his wife, Susie; daughter, Kimberly Lynn Martin (James), also of Frisco, TX; son, Mark Scott McClure Jr. (Caci) of Plano; and five grandchildren, Trevor and Dillon Odum, Bennett Martin of Frisco, Preston and Ava McClure of Plano, TX; a brother, Dwight McClure (Dennis Phillips) of Creaghurst, Wis.; sister, Pamela Stumbo (Bill) of Hoover, Ala.; nieces, Stephanie Mitchell (Patrick) of Lexington, Ky., Laura Brown (Michael) of Hoover, Ala.; sister and brother-in-law, Jonnean and Skip Looney of Charlotte, N.C.; nieces, Melissa (Wes) Self of Charlotte, N.C., and Brooke Looney of Lexington, Ky.; and cousins, Anita Wagner, Frances Hunt, Nancy Jenkins, Marcia Muller, Patricia Godley, Douglas Logan, Bradford Logan and Barbara Lewies. Mark’s maternal grandfather, E.B. Pryor, another lifelong and successful salesman, wrote a book about his career in the hardware business, “50 Years in a Hardware Store.” On the last page he wrote, “When we come to the last days, rewards from within mean a lot more to us than the few dollars’ profit we make from a nice sale. Not so much now about real estate holdings, about the amount of securities, about the value of the estate; so much more important to us now is the way we traded with our fellowmen. Did we always strive to give value received? Did we treat our associates fairly? Did we speak the truth about our products? Did we do our very best in the battle of competition? Did men have confidence in our word? All these add up to a reward beyond dollars and cents.” The answer is yes for Mark McClure. Mark loved and was loved in return. He will be missed. A service to celebrate Mark’s life will be held at Stonebriar Community Church on Friday, February 18, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Stonebriar Community Church in Mark’s name.
