MARK STEVEN TAYLOR, 65, of Huntington, husband of Pamela Shaffer Taylor, died April 21 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service will be private at Community of Grace United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. He was a physical therapist with Huntington Physical Therapy. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. April 25 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

