Mark Steven Thacker
SYSTEM

MARK STEVEN THACKER, 70 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord, Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Kim Stone. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. He was born on July 10, 1952 in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Emory and Janet Joyce Jenkins Thacker. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary E. Thacker; one son, Steve (Nicole) Thacker; one daughter, Traci (Mike) Woelfel; step-daughters, Shelly M. (Sam) Queen and Claudia Thompson. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Andi Queen, Mykayla Thompson, Megan Thompson, Mady Woelfel, Cannon Thacker, and Cali Thacker; and one brother, Marty Thacker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Dwayne Thompson. Mark was also a 15 year employee of Walmart, an avid fisherman, a baseball fan and Marshall sports enthusiast. Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Community Hospice Ashland 2330 Pollard Road Ashland, KY 41101 (606) 329-1890. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you