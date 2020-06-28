Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


MARK TRACY WEBB, 54, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 26, 1965, in Huntington, a son of Cecilia Webb and the late Keith Webb. He leaves behind a son, Mitchell Webb of Wellsburg, W.Va., who was the light of his life; and sister, Amanda Webb of Pelion, S.C. He was a heavy equipment operator working alongside his father in Spring Valley Excavating. He loved hunting and fishing. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Guy-Plymale Cemetery on Malcolm Lane in Wayne County. There will be no visitation. The procession will leave Reger Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.