MARK WILLIAMS BLOOD died peacefully at home, after a long illness, December 5, 2021. He was born June 13, 1953, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Melvin Loynd and Margaret Williams Blood, the fourth of five children. He served a mission in Tokyo, Japan, from 1972 to 1974. He married Sara Anne Cox in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity on July 5, 1977. He is remembered as a wise, patient father and a kind, gentle man who loved gardening and went about quietly serving others. He graduated from the University of Utah in chemical engineering in 1978 and was employed at Union Carbide/Dow Chemical for 40 years. He was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings including Bishop of the Teays Valley Ward in Hurricane, W.Va. He is survived by his wife, Sara, and his ten children: Daniel (Wendy), Mary (Michael), Jonathan (Megan), Stephen (Claudia), Elizabeth Crawford (Kade), Aaron (Ashley), Timothy, James (Samantha), Joanna and Jacob; as well as 25 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Claudia Van Gervan (Dennis), Barbara Thornley (Brad); and sister-in-law, Roseanne. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home, Teays Valley, W.Va. The funeral service will be held at noon, with another viewing one hour prior to the service on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Teays Valley Ward. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to handle Mr. Blood’s services.
