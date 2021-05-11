MARLENE DENICE “CRICKET” HUDSON of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va. She was born August 7, 1940, the daughter of the late Taylor and Phoebe “Birdie” Mullins Adkins. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Theressia Hudson; three sisters, Trish Woods, Edith Adkins and Georgie Sammons; three brothers, Alvin Evans, Mack and Dennis Adkins. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Teresa Loudermilk; two grandchildren, Elicia (Brian) Barr and Jared (Randi) Loudermilk and a special grandson, Jeff Carver; five great-grandchildren, Jillian Barr, Ethan, Ryleigh, Xander Loudermilk and Abby Childers; one sister, Geraldine Reed; and one sister-in-law, Ginger Adkins; four special nieces, Candice Brewer, Michelle Woods, Jeanetta Walker and Marlene Reese; and a special friend, "Old Lady" Pam George. Cricket will always be remembered as a businesswoman who loved her community and the children of the West End; for more than 33 years she had “Cricket’s Kids” to be sure the children would have a Christmas. She was a true Democrat who enjoyed her camaraderie with the Democrat ladies and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Snyder and Dr. Karlsson for the utmost respect shown to her. Thank you to HPD Officer Denning for his respect and lightheartedness during our time of need. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va.
